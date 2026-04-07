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Freedom for French Hostages: Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris Return

French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris have been freed after three and a half years of detention in Iran. President Emmanuel Macron confirmed their release on social media. The news was warmly received with a standing ovation in the French National Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:04 IST
Freedom for French Hostages: Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris Return
detention
  • Country:
  • France

French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris are finally free after enduring three and a half years of detention in Iran. Their release and return to France have been confirmed by President Emmanuel Macron, who announced the news on Tuesday through a post on the social media platform X.

In response to the news, French lawmakers expressed their relief and support with a standing ovation at the National Assembly. The public acknowledgment highlighted the joy and solidarity felt across the nation as these individuals headed home.

The release marks the end of a prolonged diplomatic effort to secure Kohler and Paris's freedom, shedding light on ongoing international concerns around detentions abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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