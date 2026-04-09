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High Stakes Bypolls Stir Political Tides in Karnataka

The bypolls in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South recorded over 60% voter turnout, with the Congress and BJP vying for power. The elections, prompted by the deaths of two senior Congress MLAs, see family members and seasoned politicians contesting across numerous polling stations in a heated political struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:22 IST
High Stakes Bypolls Stir Political Tides in Karnataka
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Bypolls in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies recorded over 60 percent voter turnout, showcasing high political engagement. Both constituencies witnessed a competitive showdown between the ruling Congress and the BJP, with significant implications for regional politics.

The elections were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. In Bagalkot, the voter turnout reached 65.68 percent, while Davanagere South saw 63.04 percent, reflecting a dynamic and participative electoral process.

BJP's candidates, former MLA Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and newcomer Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, aim to wrest control from the Congress, which has fielded family members of the late MLAs—Umesh Meti in Bagalkot and Samarth Mallikarjun in Davanagere South. The contest is crucial amid Congress's internal leadership struggles.

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