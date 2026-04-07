Revolutionizing Banking Communication: BoB's AI-Powered Platform
State-owned Bank of Baroda introduces bob SAMVAD, an AI-driven multilingual platform, to enhance customer interactions. Developed in-house, it supports real-time, accurate communication across 22 languages, eliminating language barriers. This innovation aims to provide seamless service delivery and boost customer satisfaction at its branches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bank of Baroda has launched an innovative platform named bob SAMVAD, designed to revolutionize customer service at its branches by breaking down language barriers.
This AI-powered, multilingual communication tool ensures seamless interactions between customers and staff, supporting real-time conversations across 22 different languages.
Developed internally, it allows customers to communicate in their preferred language, with instant translations ensuring efficient and accurate service, thereby embracing India's linguistic diversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)