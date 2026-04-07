Revolutionizing Banking Communication: BoB's AI-Powered Platform

The Bank of Baroda has launched an innovative platform named bob SAMVAD, designed to revolutionize customer service at its branches by breaking down language barriers.

This AI-powered, multilingual communication tool ensures seamless interactions between customers and staff, supporting real-time conversations across 22 different languages.

Developed internally, it allows customers to communicate in their preferred language, with instant translations ensuring efficient and accurate service, thereby embracing India's linguistic diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)