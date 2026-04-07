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India's Nuclear Leap: Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor Achieves Criticality

India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam achieves criticality, marking a pivotal step in its nuclear power program. This advancement brings India closer to energy security and showcases its indigenous capability. With significant global implications, India becomes the second country, after Russia, to operate a commercial fast breeder reactor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:14 IST
India's Nuclear Leap: Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor Achieves Criticality
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The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, has achieved first criticality, marking a pivotal advancement in India's nuclear power strategy. This milestone was celebrated as a 'seminal moment' by industry experts, moving the nation closer to achieving comprehensive nuclear self-reliance and long-term energy security.

On reaching criticality last Sunday, the PFBR initiates a sustainable nuclear chain reaction, marking India's entry into the second phase of its three-stage nuclear program. With this, India becomes the second nation, after Russia, to operate a commercial fast breeder reactor. Expert opinions, like those of Anil Kakodkar and K N Vyas, underscore the significance of this development in bolstering India's energy independence amidst global fossil fuel uncertainties.

The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research played a crucial role in developing this indigenous technology. Unlike conventional reactors, the PFBR not only generates energy but also creates fuel, thus enhancing efficiency. This nuclear leap is seen as a cornerstone for transitioning into thorium-based reactors, leveraging India's vast thorium reserves for sustainable power generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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