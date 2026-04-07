India's Nuclear Leap: Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor Achieves Criticality

The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, has achieved first criticality, marking a pivotal advancement in India's nuclear power strategy. This milestone was celebrated as a 'seminal moment' by industry experts, moving the nation closer to achieving comprehensive nuclear self-reliance and long-term energy security.

On reaching criticality last Sunday, the PFBR initiates a sustainable nuclear chain reaction, marking India's entry into the second phase of its three-stage nuclear program. With this, India becomes the second nation, after Russia, to operate a commercial fast breeder reactor. Expert opinions, like those of Anil Kakodkar and K N Vyas, underscore the significance of this development in bolstering India's energy independence amidst global fossil fuel uncertainties.

The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research played a crucial role in developing this indigenous technology. Unlike conventional reactors, the PFBR not only generates energy but also creates fuel, thus enhancing efficiency. This nuclear leap is seen as a cornerstone for transitioning into thorium-based reactors, leveraging India's vast thorium reserves for sustainable power generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)