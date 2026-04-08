Clash in Georgia: MAGA Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Northwest Georgia's congressional election has become a nexus of political intrigue as voters hit the polls on Tuesday. The contest pits moderate Democrat Shawn Harris against Trump-endorsed Republican Clay Fuller to occupy the seat vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conservative firebrand.

Fuller, a former district attorney and Air National Guard veteran, gained Trump's backing, making this race a test of Trump's sway with his base following Greene's break from the former president. Meanwhile, Harris seeks to attract disillusioned Republicans despite the district's conservative history.

Beyond determining the next representative, the outcome offers a potential gauge of Trump's lingering influence and could forecast trends for the upcoming midterms, posing significant implications for both political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)