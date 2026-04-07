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Punjab's Agricultural Crisis: Farmers Face Devastating Crop Loss

Punjab's agriculture sector faces a crisis as recent rainfall and hailstorms have damaged crops on over 1.25 lakh acres. The government assures compensation for farmers. Opposition parties demand special assistance from the central government. Areas severely impacted include Fazilka, Muktsar, and Bathinda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:23 IST
Punjab's Agricultural Crisis: Farmers Face Devastating Crop Loss
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Punjab is grappling with a severe agricultural crisis after recent rainfall and hailstorms resulted in the destruction of crops spanning over 1.25 lakh acres. Speaking in Muktsar, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian assured farmers of compensation for their losses, highlighting that Fazilka, Muktsar, and Bathinda are the most affected areas.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a crop loss assessment to evaluate the damage, promising compensation post-evaluation. The unpredictable weather, arriving when the wheat crop was ready to be harvested, has compounded farmers' challenges. The minister expressed concerns over predictions of more rain.

Opposition leaders, including Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, have written to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, advocating for a special compensation package. They urged an assessment team visit to gauge the extent of the damage, particularly of wheat, maize, and vegetables across Punjab.

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