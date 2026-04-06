Punjab Farmers Desperate for Relief After Devastating Hailstorms
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is urging Union Agriculture Minister for immediate aid to Punjab farmers whose crops were devastated by unseasonal rain and hailstorms. Criticizing the state government for insufficient response, Warring plans to meet with officials in Delhi to secure prompt assistance.
- Country:
- India
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress president, has called for immediate intervention from the Union Agriculture Minister, following severe damage to crops caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the Malwa belt.
Warring criticized the Punjab government for their inadequate response, stating that affected farmers have not received necessary compensation, comparing the current situation to last year's devastating floods.
Emphasizing the inefficiency of the state's promise to conduct a crop damage survey, Warring plans to discuss farmers' immediate needs with officials in Delhi to ensure they receive timely aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sukhbir Singh Badal Rallies for Farmer Aid Amidst Hailstorm Crisis
Naidu Defends Amaravati Amid Allegations and Water Conservation Developments
Textiles Ministry Shifts to New Office in Central Vista Redevelopment
Hotel Raid Busts Hamirpur Sex Racket: Three Rescued
Greece Announces Major Aid for Rising Energy Costs