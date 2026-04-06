Punjab Farmers Desperate for Relief After Devastating Hailstorms

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress president, has called for immediate intervention from the Union Agriculture Minister, following severe damage to crops caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the Malwa belt.

Warring criticized the Punjab government for their inadequate response, stating that affected farmers have not received necessary compensation, comparing the current situation to last year's devastating floods.

Emphasizing the inefficiency of the state's promise to conduct a crop damage survey, Warring plans to discuss farmers' immediate needs with officials in Delhi to ensure they receive timely aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)