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Punjab Farmers Desperate for Relief After Devastating Hailstorms

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is urging Union Agriculture Minister for immediate aid to Punjab farmers whose crops were devastated by unseasonal rain and hailstorms. Criticizing the state government for insufficient response, Warring plans to meet with officials in Delhi to secure prompt assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:16 IST
Punjab Farmers Desperate for Relief After Devastating Hailstorms
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
  • Country:
  • India

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress president, has called for immediate intervention from the Union Agriculture Minister, following severe damage to crops caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the Malwa belt.

Warring criticized the Punjab government for their inadequate response, stating that affected farmers have not received necessary compensation, comparing the current situation to last year's devastating floods.

Emphasizing the inefficiency of the state's promise to conduct a crop damage survey, Warring plans to discuss farmers' immediate needs with officials in Delhi to ensure they receive timely aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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