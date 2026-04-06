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Heavy Showers and Hailstorms to Lash Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues Alerts

Himachal Pradesh faces heavy rains and possible hailstorms, with Kasauli recording the highest rainfall. The Met office has issued orange and yellow warnings for various districts, predicting wet spells from April 6-9 due to active western disturbances, with peak activity on April 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:21 IST
Heavy Showers and Hailstorms to Lash Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues Alerts
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The meteorological office has issued weather warnings for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting substantial rain and potential hailstorms. Kasauli received the highest rainfall, marking 31.2 mm. Other significant rainfall was recorded in areas such as Dharampur and Sarahan.

An orange alert has been put in place for hailstorms, thunderstorms, and strong winds in regions including Kangra and Shimla in the upcoming days. The meteorological department has also warned of likely wet spells and hailstorms from April 6 to 9, citing the influence of two approaching western disturbances.

Tourist spots like Manali and Shimla may experience light to moderate rain or snowfall during this period. Meanwhile, temperatures have varied, with Una hitting 33.2 degrees Celsius, while Tabo was the coldest at 0.9 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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