Pakistan Reinforces Credibility with Timely Eurobond Debt Payment
Pakistan recently paid USD 1.43 billion in external debt, including USD 1.3 billion for a Eurobond, as part of its routine debt management. The payment reaffirms the country's financial discipline and credibility among global investors.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan has successfully completed the repayment of USD 1.43 billion in external debt, inclusive of a significant USD 1.3 billion Eurobond, according to a senior official on Tuesday.
Khurram Schehzad, Adviser to the Finance Minister, announced the transaction, characterizing it as a routine aspect of external debt management. This timely payment was made in full by its maturity date on April 8.
In addition, Pakistan also fulfilled USD 126.125 million in coupon obligations for other Eurobond issuances on the same day. This underscores the country's capacity and consistency, reinforcing its credibility with global investors and financial institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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