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Colombian Finance Minister Calls for Inflation Target Review

Colombia's Finance Minister German Avila has suggested that the 3% inflation target set by the central bank may need reconsideration. Speaking on state television, Avila proposed that the economy could manage with higher inflation targets, signaling a potential shift in economic strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:34 IST
Colombian Finance Minister Calls for Inflation Target Review
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a significant announcement on Monday, Colombia's Finance Minister German Avila stated on the state-run television channel RTVC that the current inflation target of 3% set by the central bank should be reconsidered.

Avila emphasized that the country's economic framework could accommodate higher inflation targets, suggesting a reevaluation of current financial strategies.

This statement signals a potential pivot in Colombia's economic policy, reflecting the government's readiness to adapt to evolving economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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