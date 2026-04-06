Colombian Finance Minister Calls for Inflation Target Review
Colombia's Finance Minister German Avila has suggested that the 3% inflation target set by the central bank may need reconsideration. Speaking on state television, Avila proposed that the economy could manage with higher inflation targets, signaling a potential shift in economic strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:34 IST
- Country:
- Colombia
In a significant announcement on Monday, Colombia's Finance Minister German Avila stated on the state-run television channel RTVC that the current inflation target of 3% set by the central bank should be reconsidered.
Avila emphasized that the country's economic framework could accommodate higher inflation targets, suggesting a reevaluation of current financial strategies.
This statement signals a potential pivot in Colombia's economic policy, reflecting the government's readiness to adapt to evolving economic conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Colombia
- Finance Minister
- German Avila
- inflation
- target
- economy
- central bank
- policy
- RTVC
- review
ALSO READ
Colombia's Inflation Conundrum: Revisiting Central Bank Targets
Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Iran's Petrochemical Heart
Rahul Gandhi Targets Puducherry Government, Promises Sweeping Reforms
Ukrainian Drone Forces Strike Key Russian Targets
Key Target Eliminated: Asghar Bakeri, Quds Force Leader