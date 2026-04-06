Colombian Finance Minister Calls for Inflation Target Review

In a significant announcement on Monday, Colombia's Finance Minister German Avila stated on the state-run television channel RTVC that the current inflation target of 3% set by the central bank should be reconsidered.

Avila emphasized that the country's economic framework could accommodate higher inflation targets, suggesting a reevaluation of current financial strategies.

This statement signals a potential pivot in Colombia's economic policy, reflecting the government's readiness to adapt to evolving economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)