CBI Probes Former Finance Secretary in Corruption Scandal
The CBI questioned former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram over allegations of corruption involving a UK-based firm and the supply of security threads for banknotes. An FIR accuses him of illegally extending a contract without required clearances. Mayaram's lawyer declined to comment due to the case's sub-judice status.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday interrogated former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram concerning an FIR filed against him and a UK-based company regarding alleged corruption in supplying specialized security threads for Indian currency. The questioning took place at the CBI headquarters after Mayaram received a notice on Sunday.
CBI officials from the Anti-Corruption unit conducted the session, recording Mayaram's statement and requesting responses on various documents. Mayaram's lawyer, Tarannum Cheema, stated that no comment would be made as the issue is currently sub-judice.
The CBI's 2023 FIR claims a conspiracy involving Mayaram, De La Rue International Ltd, and unidentified officials from the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India to illegally favor the company with a contract extension. This extension reportedly did not have the Home Ministry's clearance or the finance minister's knowledge.
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