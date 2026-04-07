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Global Fuel Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Fuel prices are expected to rise for months even after the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as conflict between the U.S. and Iran disrupts global oil supplies. The U.S. President's reassurances of temporary price hikes are challenged by predictions of prolonged market volatility, with gasoline and diesel prices peaking this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:52 IST
Global Fuel Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions
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The U.S. Energy Information Administration has warned that fuel prices could continue to rise for months, long after the Strait of Hormuz reopens. This statement contrasts sharply with President Donald Trump's assurances that consumers will experience immediate relief once the U.S.-Iran conflict ends. The war has effectively blocked the strait, a crucial chokepoint for global oil trade, causing fuel prices to soar.

In its latest energy outlook report, the EIA revised its projected Brent crude oil prices to $96 a barrel for this year, a significant increase from its prior forecast. It expects retail gasoline prices to peak at $4.30 a gallon in April and remain above $3.70 throughout the year. Diesel prices are also set to surge, peaking at an average of $5.80 in the same month.

Global oil demand forecasts have been halved due to fuel shortages and reduced usage initiatives. The EIA anticipates a demand growth of 600,000 barrels per day, down from the previous estimate of 1.2 million. While demand is expected to rebound next year, the continuation of regional conflicts remains a significant risk to oil supply stability.

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