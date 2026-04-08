Left Menu

Revolutionizing Startup Financing: The Rise of Private Debt

The private debt market in the country is expanding, with venture debt hitting USD 1.3 billion in 2025, marking a structural shift in startup financing. Key hubs like Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru lead the activity. Fintech dominates both venture debt and growth credit funding, highlighting a significant trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The country's private debt market is experiencing robust growth, highlighted by venture debt reaching USD 1.3 billion, signaling a major change in how startups are financed, a Stride Ventures report reveals.

Fintech remains the top sector for capital deployment, with Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru as leading hubs in venture debt deals. Growth credit is gaining traction, especially for late-stage companies, as firms look toward expansion and acquisitions.

The report suggests a significant increase in venture debt over the past decade, with a 37% CAGR, accounting for 9% of venture capital annually. This trend indicates growing founder acceptance of non-dilutive financing and highlights a promising future for private debt in startup spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uproar in Bharatia: Liquor Shop Sparks Village Protest

Uproar in Bharatia: Liquor Shop Sparks Village Protest

 India
2
Erdogan Welcomes Iranian Ceasefire

Erdogan Welcomes Iranian Ceasefire

 Turkey
3
Diplomatic Hurdles: China Mediates Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks with No Resolution

Diplomatic Hurdles: China Mediates Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks with No Resolu...

 China
4
RBI's New Framework Set to Reshape Non-Bank Lending Landscape

RBI's New Framework Set to Reshape Non-Bank Lending Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026