Fintech and Cricket: A Winning Partnership

The Startup Policy Forum (SPF) has announced a strategic partnership with the Fintech Premier League (FPL), aiming to solidify the fintech community through the power of sports. This collaboration, unveiled at the Fintech Baithak, looks to transform FPL into a major fintech celebration.

FPL, a pioneering cricket tournament initiated by Signzy, recently brought together 32 fintech companies for its inaugural edition. Notable participants included Razorpay, PayU, and CRED, among others. With over 86 matches, the event saw extensive participation from more than 100 senior industry leaders, setting a new standard for community engagement.

SPF's involvement is expected to amplify FPL's reach. The organization, which advocates for 75+ leading tech companies in India, underlines the potential for deeper industry connections. By integrating cricket into its core mission, SPF aims to boost community spirit and encourage a more inclusive fintech ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)