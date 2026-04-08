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MUFG Bank's Landmark Investment in Shriram Finance: Strengthening Ties and Driving Growth

MUFG Bank has acquired a 20% stake in Shriram Finance Ltd (SFL) for Rs 39,618 crore, marking the largest cross-border investment in India's financial services sector. This strategic move strengthens MUFG's presence in India, enhances global collaboration, and supports SFL's growth and financial inclusion goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking financial maneuver, MUFG Bank has secured a 20% stake in Shriram Finance Ltd (SFL) with an investment of Rs 39,618 crore. This deal is recognized as the largest cross-border investment within India's financial services domain.

The transaction was sanctioned following approval from the SFL Board of Directors. MUFG's subscription includes 471,121,055 equity shares priced at Rs 840.93 each, solidifying the agreement upon receipt of necessary regulatory and statutory clearances, including the nod from the Competition Commission of India.

Through this strategic partnership, SFL aims to leverage MUFG's global expertise and vast network, reaffirming their mutual commitment to propelling sustainable growth and financial inclusion in India. Leaders from both enterprises express optimism about the collaboration's potential to drive innovation and risk management best practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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