Game-Changer for India's Energy Security: Rajasthan Refinery Expansion Approved

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) granted approval for a significant cost increase for the Rajasthan oil refinery project. The new budget stands at Rs 79,459 crore, demanding additional equity support from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) as part of India's strategy to bolster its refining capabilities.

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd, stationed in Balotra district, will see an equity infusion of Rs 8,962 crore by HPCL, raising its total stake to approximately Rs 19,600 crore. The refinery aims to be operational by July 2026, producing fuels and petrochemicals, key to reducing the country's import reliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the facility on April 21. Once operational, it will significantly enhance India's energy security by processing domestic crude and aligning with the government's goal to make India a regional refining hub, thus generating substantial employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)