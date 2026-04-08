Diplomatic Dialogues: Merz Connects with Trump

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz engaged in a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, following the recent ceasefire agreement with Iran. According to Germany's Bild newspaper, the conversation underscored continued diplomatic communication between the two leaders.

The call, confirmed by German government sources, came at a pivotal moment following tensions between the United States and Iran. Chancellor Merz's outreach signifies Germany's interests in fostering stability and dialogue on international platforms.

This engagement reflects the broader context of international diplomacy where Germany and the U.S. play significant roles in addressing and resolving global conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)