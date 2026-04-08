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India's Renewable Energy Surge: Record-Breaking Growth in Non-Fossil Capacity

India added a record 55.29 GW of non-fossil power generation capacity in 2025-26, bringing the total to 283.46 GW. This growth secured India's third position globally in renewable energy capacity. The country met over half of its electricity demand with renewable sources in July 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:25 IST
India's Renewable Energy Surge: Record-Breaking Growth in Non-Fossil Capacity
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India has made substantial progress in its renewable energy sector, with a remarkable addition of 55.29 GW of non-fossil power generation capacity in 2025-26, as announced by New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi. This milestone pushed the total capacity to 283.46 GW, making India the third largest in renewable energy globally.

In July 2025, India achieved a breakthrough by meeting 51.5 percent of its electricity demand through renewable sources, underscoring a significant leap towards its energy sustainability goals. As of March 31, 2026, the country installed 283.46 GW from non-fossil fuel sources, marking a substantial increase in green power.

The Indian government's commitment to surpass its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target under the Paris Agreement is evident as it aims to reach 500 GW of non-fossil power capacity by 2030. The statistics indicate a promising trajectory for the nation's renewable energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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