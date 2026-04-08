India Emerges as Global Renewable Energy Powerhouse, Ranks 3rd Worldwide: Pralhad Joshi

In a major milestone for India’s clean energy transition, the country has risen to become the third-largest globally in renewable energy installed capacity, surpassing Brazil, according to the latest Renewable Energy Statistics 2026 released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Announcing the achievement, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, highlighted that India’s renewable energy expansion is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, reinforcing its leadership in the global transition toward sustainable energy systems.

Record-Breaking Capacity Growth

India achieved its highest-ever annual addition of non-fossil fuel capacity—55.3 GW—in FY 2025–26, nearly doubling the previous year’s record of 29.5 GW.

As of March 31, 2026:

Total non-fossil fuel installed capacity: 283.46 GW

Renewable energy capacity (excluding nuclear): 274.68 GW

Solar power: 150.26 GW

Wind power: 56.09 GW

Bioenergy: 11.75 GW

Small hydro: 5.17 GW

Large hydro: 51.41 GW

Nuclear energy: 8.78 GW

Globally, India now stands behind only China and the United States, marking a significant leap in its clean energy trajectory.

Achieving Climate Targets Ahead of Schedule

In a remarkable achievement, India reached 50% of its cumulative installed power capacity from non-fossil sources in June 2025, five years ahead of its 2030 target under the Paris Agreement.

Further, renewables met a record 51.5% of peak electricity demand in July 2025, signaling the growing reliability and integration of clean energy into the national grid.

The share of non-fossil sources in total electricity generation rose to 29.2% in FY 2025–26, with renewable generation witnessing strong year-on-year growth.

Solar Surge and Distributed Energy Revolution

Solar energy continues to drive India’s renewable expansion:

Total solar capacity: 150.26 GW (53-fold increase since 2014)

Highest-ever annual addition: 44.61 GW in FY 2025–26

Distributed solar contribution: 16.3 GW (36% of annual additions)

Government flagship programmes such as PM-KUSUM and rooftop solar initiatives have played a pivotal role:

Over 42 lakh households have benefited from rooftop solar installations

Nearly 13.94 lakh solar pumps installed in FY 2025–26 alone

Estimated savings of 12.59 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions and 734 million litres of diesel

The rapid expansion of distributed renewable energy is enabling decentralized, consumer-driven energy generation, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Wind Energy Gains Momentum

India also recorded its highest-ever annual wind capacity addition of 6.05 GW, marking a 46% increase over the previous year.

With total installed wind capacity surpassing 56 GW, India now ranks among the global leaders in wind energy deployment.

Manufacturing Boom Strengthens Energy Security

India’s push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the energy sector is reflected in its rapidly expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities:

Solar module manufacturing capacity: surged from 2.3 GW (2014) to 172 GW (2026)

Wind turbine manufacturing capacity: increased to 24 GW

Policy measures such as reduced GST on renewable equipment, import monitoring systems, and incentives for domestic production have significantly reduced reliance on imports and strengthened supply chains.

Green Hydrogen Mission: A Game Changer

India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) is emerging as a cornerstone of its clean energy strategy:

Target: 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030

Expected investments: ₹8 lakh crore

Potential job creation: 6 lakh jobs

CO₂ emissions reduction: 50 million tonnes annually

Breakthrough price discoveries and large-scale industrial integration—across refineries, fertilizers, and ports—are positioning India as a global hub for cost-competitive green fuels.

Policy Reforms Driving Growth

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has implemented a series of forward-looking reforms to accelerate adoption:

Reduction of GST on renewable equipment from 12% to 5%

Launch of Renewable Energy Equipment Import Monitoring System (REEIMS)

Introduction of Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPA)

Pilot Contract for Difference (CfD) scheme for stable developer revenues

New Geothermal Energy Policy (2025)

Strengthened quality standards for solar components

These measures are improving market efficiency, enhancing investor confidence, and enabling large-scale deployment.

Infrastructure and Grid Expansion

Under the Green Energy Corridor Programme, seven states have completed Phase-I, strengthening grid infrastructure for renewable integration. The government has also identified 345 GW of Renewable Energy Potential Zones, enabling long-term transmission planning.

Skilling the Green Workforce

India is also investing in human capital to support its energy transition:

1.24 lakh personnel trained in renewable energy sectors in FY 2025–26

Launch of programmes such as Vayumitra and Jaiv-Urja Mitra for specialized skill development

These initiatives are building a robust talent pipeline for installation, operations, and maintenance of renewable energy systems.

Toward 500 GW by 2030

Aligned with the Prime Minister’s COP26 commitment, India is working toward achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030—a target that now appears increasingly within reach given current growth trends.

A Global Leader in Clean Energy Transition

With rapid capacity expansion, strong policy support, and technological innovation, India is positioning itself as a global leader in renewable energy and climate action.

The country’s success reflects a comprehensive approach—combining infrastructure, policy reforms, manufacturing, and international cooperation—to drive a sustainable, secure, and self-reliant energy future.