EU's Strategic Plan: Navigating Oil Price Surge

The European Commission's coordination group on oil convened on Wednesday, addressing the uptick in oil prices resultant from the Iran crisis. Despite the turmoil, officials assured there is no immediate threat to oil supply for April.

This assurance came from a European Union official following the meeting. The discussion highlighted the stability of supply chains in the short term.

In response to the situation, the group is developing a 'toolbox of concrete actions' aimed at assisting member states. These measures will help mitigate the impact of the crisis, ensuring economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)