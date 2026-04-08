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Oil Ceasefire Drains Energy Stocks Rally

Energy stocks in the U.S. and Europe experienced significant declines following a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict. The agreement, involving a suspension of U.S. strikes on Iran, led to a drop in oil prices below $100 per barrel. Market analysts point to a continued volatility in oil stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:28 IST
Oil Ceasefire Drains Energy Stocks Rally

Energy stocks across the United States and Europe took a hit on Wednesday as the Middle East conflict's ceasefire deflated the substantial war premium built into oil prices. The agreement led by U.S. President Donald Trump resulted in a two-week suspension of strikes on Iran in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices plunged below the $100-per-barrel mark, a development that startled investors accustomed to recent record highs. Industry experts have warned that while this initial market response has marked a notable shift, any signs of ceasefire instability could quickly reverse the current optimism, forcing an immediate reaction in oil prices.

The declining trend in oil prices had a noticeable impact on major energy stocks, with significant losses in shares of Exxon Mobil and Chevron. Meanwhile, European energy majors like TotalEnergies and Shell also faced major hits, although other industries such as airlines enjoyed a respite with higher share valuations following the dip in fuel costs.

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