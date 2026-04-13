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France Reassesses Economic Forecast Amid Global Tensions

France is revising its economic growth outlook due to the effects of a U.S.-Israeli-led conflict with Iran on energy markets. The country's growth forecast for 2026 was adjusted from 1.0% to 0.9%. Junior budget minister David Amiel confirmed the impact on growth and inflation without giving specific figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:27 IST
France Reassesses Economic Forecast Amid Global Tensions
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France is undergoing a reassessment of its economic growth projections as the conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran causes fluctuations in energy markets, according to junior budget minister David Amiel.

Amiel, speaking to France 2 TV, acknowledged the impending effects on growth and inflation, though he refrained from providing detailed figures.

The Bank of France had previously revised its 2026 growth forecast to 0.9% from an earlier estimate of 1.0%, highlighting the economic uncertainties prompted by international tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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