France Reassesses Economic Forecast Amid Global Tensions

France is undergoing a reassessment of its economic growth projections as the conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran causes fluctuations in energy markets, according to junior budget minister David Amiel.

Amiel, speaking to France 2 TV, acknowledged the impending effects on growth and inflation, though he refrained from providing detailed figures.

The Bank of France had previously revised its 2026 growth forecast to 0.9% from an earlier estimate of 1.0%, highlighting the economic uncertainties prompted by international tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)