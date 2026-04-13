Supreme Court to Review Rajasthan's Unlawful Conversion Act

The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will hear a challenge against the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025. Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi have formally requested a response from both the Rajasthan government and the Centre as the matter proceeds.

The plea seeks to overturn the Act, arguing it violates constitutional provisions, and aligns with separate ongoing petitions targeting similar laws. The Act was passed by the Rajasthan state Assembly in September, drawing significant public attention.

This case is part of a larger judicial examination regarding anti-conversion laws implemented in multiple states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka, which have spurred widespread legal and social debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)