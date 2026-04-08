Devastating Drone Attack on Kuwait's Vital Energy Facilities

In a significant development, Kuwait's Interior Ministry announced that a series of Iranian drone strikes have inflicted severe material damage on critical infrastructure. The attack, which occurred on Wednesday, targeted several vital facilities under the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation as well as the energy and water resources ministry.

The Ministry further revealed that fires erupted at numerous sites impacted by the drone strikes. These locations include essential oil facilities, three power stations, and water desalination plants, indicating a targeted assault on Kuwait's energy resources.

The Iranian drone attack has raised concerns over regional security and the potential for escalating tensions. Authorities are currently assessing the full extent of the damage and the implications for Kuwait's energy production and distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)