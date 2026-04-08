Punjab's Wheat Woes: Urgent Call for Aid After Devastating Weather Hits Crops
Punjab's Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian urges the Centre to send a team to assess the damage to wheat and Rabi crops from heavy rain and hailstorms, requesting immediate relief. With over 1.30 lakh acres affected, the state's agrarian economy and farmer livelihoods are severely threatened.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent appeal to the Centre, Punjab's Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has requested immediate intervention following widespread damage to wheat and other Rabi crops due to recent heavy rains and hailstorms.
Khudian, in his letter to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, highlighted the dire impact on wheat crops, originally sown on 35 lakh hectares, promising a bumper yield. However, incessant adverse weather conditions have severely damaged the crops, affecting over 1.30 lakh acres.
The minister stressed the need for a central team to conduct a detailed assessment and stressed the urgent requirement for relief and compensation to support distressed farmers, affirming the state's commitment to aid them during this crisis.
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