Left Menu

Punjab's Wheat Woes: Urgent Call for Aid After Devastating Weather Hits Crops

Punjab's Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian urges the Centre to send a team to assess the damage to wheat and Rabi crops from heavy rain and hailstorms, requesting immediate relief. With over 1.30 lakh acres affected, the state's agrarian economy and farmer livelihoods are severely threatened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:00 IST
Punjab's Wheat Woes: Urgent Call for Aid After Devastating Weather Hits Crops
Gurmeet Singh Khudian
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal to the Centre, Punjab's Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has requested immediate intervention following widespread damage to wheat and other Rabi crops due to recent heavy rains and hailstorms.

Khudian, in his letter to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, highlighted the dire impact on wheat crops, originally sown on 35 lakh hectares, promising a bumper yield. However, incessant adverse weather conditions have severely damaged the crops, affecting over 1.30 lakh acres.

The minister stressed the need for a central team to conduct a detailed assessment and stressed the urgent requirement for relief and compensation to support distressed farmers, affirming the state's commitment to aid them during this crisis.

TRENDING

1
Narrow Escape for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Road Mishap

Narrow Escape for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Road Mishap

 India
2
Conflict Escalates: Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Doubts

Conflict Escalates: Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon Amid Ceasefi...

 Global
3
Uttarakhand Vigilance Snares Accountant in Bribery Scandal

Uttarakhand Vigilance Snares Accountant in Bribery Scandal

 India
4
Neeraj Chopra Set for Rescheduled Doha Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra Set for Rescheduled Doha Diamond League

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026