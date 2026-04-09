Venezuela Promises Wage Increase Amidst Economic Challenges

In a significant policy announcement, Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez revealed plans to enhance workers' income with a responsible increase by May 1. This decision comes as her government seeks to capitalize on oil and mining sectors to boost the nation's economic prospects.

Since March 2022, Venezuela's base minimum wage has remained at a meager 130 bolivares per month, which converts to just a few cents in value globally. Many public sector workers supplement this earnings through bonuses and additional payments, lifting their total monthly income to approximately $120.

This move is seen as part of broader economic strategies by the Venezuelan administration to address salary challenges amidst ongoing financial difficulties in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)