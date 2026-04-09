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Venezuela Promises Wage Increase Amidst Economic Challenges

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced plans for a responsible increase in workers' income by May 1. The government aims to leverage the country's oil and mining sectors to improve salaries. Despite a base minimum wage of 130 bolivares, many earn more through bonuses, totaling around $120 monthly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 04:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 04:58 IST
Venezuela Promises Wage Increase Amidst Economic Challenges
Delcy Rodriguez

In a significant policy announcement, Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez revealed plans to enhance workers' income with a responsible increase by May 1. This decision comes as her government seeks to capitalize on oil and mining sectors to boost the nation's economic prospects.

Since March 2022, Venezuela's base minimum wage has remained at a meager 130 bolivares per month, which converts to just a few cents in value globally. Many public sector workers supplement this earnings through bonuses and additional payments, lifting their total monthly income to approximately $120.

This move is seen as part of broader economic strategies by the Venezuelan administration to address salary challenges amidst ongoing financial difficulties in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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