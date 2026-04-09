Odesa Power Substation Hit as Russian Strikes Intensify in Ukraine

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russian drones have targeted a key power substation in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, leading to extensive damage but fortunately no injuries. The strikes have been confirmed by regional Governor Oleh Kiper, who stated emergency services are on site.

Energy giant DTEK reported that one of its substations was among those hit. The company's crews are on standby, awaiting clearance to commence repairs. The Odesa area, crucial for Ukraine's exports via the Black Sea, has been persistently targeted amidst the four-year-long conflict.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks continue to rage across other regions. In Zaporizhzhia, a deadly strike killed a man, with further drone and artillery assaults reported in Dnipropetrovsk and Sloviansk. The gravity of the situation is reflected in attacks extending to regions like Kherson and Sumy as well. Reuters has not independently verified these accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)