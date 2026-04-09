Left Menu

Navigating Multi-Domain Operations: An Urgent Imperative for India

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit emphasizes India's urgent need for Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) to tackle evolving threats. He highlights the importance of integrated operations across military services, citing examples like the Russia-Ukraine war and Operation Sindoor. MDO requires systems thinking and interoperability to enhance preparedness against hybrid threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit elucidated the critical need for India to embrace Multi-Domain Operations (MDO). Facing threats that disregard domain boundaries, he underscored the importance of integrated military operations.

Dixit noted that India's strategic environment, marked by activities along the northern and maritime borders, necessitates a shift towards MDO. This approach counters evolving hybrid threats, including cyber disruptions and misinformation campaigns, by coordinating simultaneous actions across domains.

The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff pointed to global conflicts as learning avenues, stressing that MDO is not about technological acquisition but the seamless orchestration of operations. Emphasizing India's defence capabilities, he called for enhanced interoperability, systems thinking, and strategic autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stock Market Tensions Rise Amid Mideast Ceasefire Uncertainty

Stock Market Tensions Rise Amid Mideast Ceasefire Uncertainty

 Global
2
Peaceful Polls: Dharmanagar By-Election Sees Strong Turnout

Peaceful Polls: Dharmanagar By-Election Sees Strong Turnout

 India
3
Samrat Choudhary: The Awaited Rise to Bihar's Top Seat

Samrat Choudhary: The Awaited Rise to Bihar's Top Seat

 India
4
Russian Oil Revenue Surges Amid Global Energy Crisis

Russian Oil Revenue Surges Amid Global Energy Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026