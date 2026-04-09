Navigating Multi-Domain Operations: An Urgent Imperative for India

In a compelling address, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit elucidated the critical need for India to embrace Multi-Domain Operations (MDO). Facing threats that disregard domain boundaries, he underscored the importance of integrated military operations.

Dixit noted that India's strategic environment, marked by activities along the northern and maritime borders, necessitates a shift towards MDO. This approach counters evolving hybrid threats, including cyber disruptions and misinformation campaigns, by coordinating simultaneous actions across domains.

The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff pointed to global conflicts as learning avenues, stressing that MDO is not about technological acquisition but the seamless orchestration of operations. Emphasizing India's defence capabilities, he called for enhanced interoperability, systems thinking, and strategic autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)