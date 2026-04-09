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TAP's Resilience Amidst Challenges: A Forecast for the Future

Portugal's airline TAP reported a substantial 92% drop in 2025 profit due to a one-time fourth-quarter charge despite an increase in passenger numbers and revenue. CEO Luis Rodrigues vowed resilience, announcing new Brazil routes and a Porto expansion amidst ongoing cost inflation and industry challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:44 IST
TAP's Resilience Amidst Challenges: A Forecast for the Future

Portugal's airline TAP experienced a significant downturn in 2025 profits, reporting a 92% decrease due to a one-off fourth-quarter charge. This setback overshadowed the airline's increased revenues from rising passenger numbers and stronger margins.

CEO Luis Rodrigues highlighted TAP's adaptability, explaining that despite facing an inflation surge and supply chain issues, the company maintained robust margins and reinforced its financial structure. Rodrigues unveiled plans to boost operations by introducing two new Brazilian routes and expanding in Porto.

The drop in profits stems from a significant 42 million euros charge due to reduced deferred tax assets following a corporate tax rate cut by parliament. Despite the challenges, TAP's full-year revenue saw a slight rise, supported by resilient demand and strategic pricing adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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