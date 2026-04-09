Tragedy in Pilibhit: Engineer's Heartbreak Turns Fatal
A 27-year-old engineer from GAIL, Deepanshu, died by suicide in Pilibhit after consuming poison. Distressed following a breakup, he sought reconciliation with his ex-partner, a government school teacher. After attempts failed, he took the drastic step, leading to a tragic end.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Pilibhit, as a young GAIL engineer, Deepanshu, died by apparent suicide through poison consumption, according to police reports on Thursday.
Deepanshu, aged 27 and originally from Bareilly, had reportedly been experiencing significant emotional distress after a breakup with his long-term partner.
The woman, a government school teacher, ended their five-year relationship six months ago, and her recent engagement to someone else compounded his distress.
(With inputs from agencies.)