BJP Hails Assam's High Voter Turnout as a Testament to Democracy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has expressed immense gratitude to the public for their substantial participation in the recent Assembly elections, as the state witnessed an impressive estimated voter turnout of 84.42%. According to BJP leaders, this turnout is a clear indication of the electorate's enduring faith in democratic principles and their determination to shape the future of Assam.

Party representatives highlighted the significant involvement of young voters, viewing it as a sign of a politically engaged and progressive generation. The BJP emphasized that this engagement symbolizes a new era of participative democracy, reinforcing the foundational elements of the nation. A total of 31,890 polling stations were set up to facilitate the election process, determining the fate of 722 candidates, including 211 from national parties and 116 from regional ones. Noteworthy, too, is the participation of 60 women candidates, reflecting growing inclusivity within the political arena.

BJP also extended its gratitude to the Election Commission, polling officials, and security personnel for ensuring a peaceful, transparent election. This voter turnout sends a powerful message of the people's resolve to uphold democratic values and advance the state towards progress and stability. As the BJP-led NDA eyes a third consecutive term, this historic engagement underscores public confidence in its leadership and governance.