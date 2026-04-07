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Kerala's CEO Leads Viral Dance to Inspire Young Voters

A dance video featuring Kerala's CEO Rathan U Kelkar has gone viral. The initiative aims to motivate young voters ahead of the Assembly elections. Besides the video, the Election Commission is implementing initiatives, including free Uber rides and promotional offers, to boost voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:50 IST
Kerala's CEO Leads Viral Dance to Inspire Young Voters
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In an effort to increase voter participation among the youth, a dance video featuring Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar has gained significant traction on social media. The video, part of a strategy unveiled by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, aims to inspire enthusiasm for the forthcoming April 9 Assembly elections. Filmed at the beach, the video includes top officials like the District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram, Anu Kumari, and Assistant Collector Dr Sivasakthivel.

The lively ensemble features various officials, all joining Kelkar in rhythmic dance moves underscored by a vibrant orchestra. The video emphasizes the importance of casting votes, with poignant lyrics underlining how one vote can alter the state's future. Additional efforts by the Election Commission to engage young voters include giving 'halwa' to first-time voters and offering free Uber rides to polling stations within a two-kilometre radius in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Other supportive measures involve State-run SupplyCo considering special offers, such as providing rice flour at a subsidized rate following the election dates. These initiatives collectively represent a comprehensive approach to encourage youthful civic participation in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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