Ukraine Denies Links to Explosives Near Turkstream Pipeline
Ukraine's foreign ministry has firmly denied any involvement in a case related to powerful explosives discovered by Serbian authorities near the Turkstream pipeline. The ministry's spokesperson suggested it could be a Russian false-flag operation connected to Moscow's interference in Hungarian elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:16 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Amid rising tensions, Ukraine's foreign ministry dismissed claims of its involvement in the discovery of explosives near the Turkstream pipeline system by Serbian authorities.
The ministry's spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, communicated via the platform X, stating, 'Ukraine has nothing to do with this event.'
Tykhyi hinted that it could be a Russian-orchestrated incident, potentially serving as a false-flag operation linked to Moscow's attempt to influence Hungarian elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)