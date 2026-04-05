Amid rising tensions, Ukraine's foreign ministry dismissed claims of its involvement in the discovery of explosives near the Turkstream pipeline system by Serbian authorities.

The ministry's spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, communicated via the platform X, stating, 'Ukraine has nothing to do with this event.'

Tykhyi hinted that it could be a Russian-orchestrated incident, potentially serving as a false-flag operation linked to Moscow's attempt to influence Hungarian elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)