Fiscal Prudence: India’s Strategic Advantage in Global Economic Turmoil
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discusses India's strategic fiscal prudence amidst global economic challenges, highlighting capex flexibility and RBI's potential rate cuts to counter West Asia impacts. India’s improved fiscal health results from sustained efforts, offering the nation a strategic advantage compared to other major economies.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of global economic challenges, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized India's strategic fiscal maneuverability. Speaking on Monday, she underlined how fiscal prudence has allowed India flexibility to push capital expenditure and potentially reduce interest rates in response to the West Asia crisis.
Sitharaman highlighted the strength of India's public finance policies during uncertain times, contrasting India's fiscal management with that of heavily indebted nations struggling with austerity or instability. India, she assured, has room to continue its capex programs and provide targeted support, thanks to fiscal discipline over the past decade.
Observing the global energy market's volatility and evolving geopolitical tensions, Sitharaman acknowledged the challenges facing 2025 but remained optimistic about India's economic trajectory. Noting improvements in India's debt-to-GDP ratio and foreign exchange reserves, she credited these advances to sustained careful fiscal management and stable leadership.
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