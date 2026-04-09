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Pakistan Forms National Council to Tackle West Asia Conflict Impact

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif establishes the National Coordination and Management Council (NCMC) to address impacts of the West Asia conflict on the nation's economy and security. With a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, the NCMC is tasked with managing internal security, disinformation, and economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:12 IST
Pakistan Forms National Council to Tackle West Asia Conflict Impact
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's government is taking proactive steps to counter potential repercussions from the West Asia conflict. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the formation of the National Coordination and Management Council (NCMC) to navigate the challenges posed by the US-Iran tensions.

The NCMC aims to manage internal security and economic strategies during this critical period. Co-chaired by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and Lt General Zafar Iqbal, the council includes federal and provincial representatives to implement policies seamlessly.

With US President Donald Trump agreeing to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, as proposed by Pakistan, the NCMC focuses on narrative management and maintaining energy supplies. The council's creation underscores the urgency of economic stabilization amidst potential conflict escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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