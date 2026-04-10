President Droupadi Murmu nominates Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh to the Upper House.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:12 IST
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- India
President Droupadi Murmu nominates Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh to the Upper House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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