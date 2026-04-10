Bandra-Worli Sea Link Shines for Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was ablaze in honor of Anant Ambani's 31st birthday, drawing eyes and appreciation across Mumbai. The celebration, a dazzling testament to his influence, was complemented by heartfelt messages from Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who took to social media to express their best wishes.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a touching tribute to Anant, applauding his positive impact and contribution to society, while Salman Khan described him as 'selfless' and 'inspirational.' The star-studded affair didn't end there, as several celebrities gathered in Jamnagar for a special Ambani-hosted event to mark the occasion with grandeur.

Beyond Mumbai, the celebration had a philanthropic angle, highlighting Anant's commitment to social causes. A notable event in Jaipur's Elephant Village showcased colorful festivities, while Anant announced Rs 18 crore in donations for temple restoration and elephant welfare in Kerala, cementing his legacy of generosity and community impact.