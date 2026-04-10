Blaze at Pemex's Dos Bocas Refinery Sparks Concerns

A fire erupted on Thursday at the Dos Bocas refinery operated by Mexican state oil company Pemex, according to company officials. This incident marks the second blaze at the southern Mexico facility in less than a month. Emergency response teams, numbering 150 specialists, were quickly deployed to the site, also known as the Olmeca refinery, to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated on social media that military and naval forces assisted Pemex workers in controlling the fire, which was limited to a coke storage area. She assured that the situation was under control. Videos circulating on social media showed extensive black smoke and fire, although Reuters could not authenticate these clips. This latest fire follows a deadly incident on March 17, when 'oily waters' caught fire, resulting in five fatalities.

The Dos Bocas refinery is an essential component of Mexico's energy strategy but has experienced numerous operational problems since its 2022 inauguration. Initially budgeted at $21 billion, the facility has consistently fallen short of its production targets. Despite these issues, Dos Bocas remains vital to the country's efforts to achieve 'energy sovereignty' by increasing domestic fuel output, reducing reliance on imports.