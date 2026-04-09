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Mystery Search: Novaya Gazeta's Moscow Office Raided

The independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported a raid on its Moscow office by masked security service agents. The newspaper clarified through a statement on Telegram that the reason behind the operation remains unknown and that their lawyers have been denied access to the premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:16 IST
Mystery Search: Novaya Gazeta's Moscow Office Raided
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a developing story, independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta announced on Thursday that their Moscow office had been raided by masked security service agents. The raid appears to be part of an unspecified investigation, leaving the nature of the operation shrouded in mystery.

Novaya Gazeta, known for its critical journalism, revealed the details through a statement on the messaging platform Telegram. Despite the search, the newspaper remains uninformed about the reason for the intrusion, adding an air of uncertainty to the unfolding events.

Adding to the tension, the newspaper's legal representatives have reportedly been barred from entering the building, raising questions about the transparency of the operation. The incident marks another chapter in the ongoing challenges faced by independent media in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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