Flowing Traditions: The Environmental Cost of Sacred Rituals
In Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, 11,000 litres of milk were poured into the Narmada river as part of a religious ritual, causing environmental concerns. Environmentalists warned of the ritual's negative ecological impact, emphasizing the depletion of dissolved oxygen and potential harm to aquatic life and local communities dependent on the river.
- Country:
- India
An intriguing religious ritual in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district has sparked concerns among environmentalists. Nearly 11,000 litres of milk were poured into the sacred Narmada river, a gesture intended to sanctify the waters and promote prosperity.
The ritual marked the conclusion of a 21-day event, culminating in a 'mahayagna' at Satdev village. Organizers detailed how the milk was transported in tankers to the riverbank, receiving accompanying chants and prayers from a crowd of devotees.
However, environmental experts like Ajay Dube and Subhash Pandey have flagged the ritual's negative ecological impact. The substantial organic matter introduced into the river could deplete oxygen levels, affecting aquatic life and local communities relying on the river for essential needs.
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