Census 2027: Embracing Digital Self-Enumeration

In a significant stride towards digital transformation, Census 2027 has witnessed extensive public engagement, with over 5.72 lakh households opting for self-enumeration.

This digital initiative, a first in the history of the census exercise, allows households across select states and union territories to seamlessly participate through an online portal.

By providing their details online, citizens are actively engaging in nation-building, and they will receive a special ID to facilitate the Houselisting and Housing Census process.