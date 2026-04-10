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Census 2027: Embracing Digital Self-Enumeration

Over 5.72 lakh households have used the self-enumeration option as part of Census 2027, marking the shift towards digital engagement in data collection. This innovative approach allows citizens in specific regions to contribute conveniently to the Census through a dedicated portal, enhancing efficiency and participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 08:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 08:39 IST
Census 2027: Embracing Digital Self-Enumeration
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  • India

In a significant stride towards digital transformation, Census 2027 has witnessed extensive public engagement, with over 5.72 lakh households opting for self-enumeration.

This digital initiative, a first in the history of the census exercise, allows households across select states and union territories to seamlessly participate through an online portal.

By providing their details online, citizens are actively engaging in nation-building, and they will receive a special ID to facilitate the Houselisting and Housing Census process.

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