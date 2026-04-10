Vietnam's Crypto Innovation: Major Investment Fuels CAEX Growth

Major investment news has emerged from Vietnam where OKX Ventures and HashKey Capital are set to inject capital into CAEX, a VPBank Securities affiliate, aiming to develop a cutting-edge crypto asset exchange.

The partnership will see CAEX's charter capital escalate to $380 million this month, as per the official statement. This venture entails strategic cooperation focusing on the establishment of robust technical infrastructure, stringent security systems, comprehensive compliance, effective risk management, and seamless liquidity connectivity.

OKX Ventures, a branch of one of the globe's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is leading this investment wave, echoing a larger industry shift toward regulation-compliant operations. Notably, CAEX is one of the pioneering firms to secure preliminary approval for launching cryptocurrency exchanges in Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in the country's financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)