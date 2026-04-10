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Vietnam's Crypto Innovation: Major Investment Fuels CAEX Growth

OKX Ventures and HashKey Capital are investing in Vietnam's CAEX, affiliated with VPBank Securities, to boost its crypto exchange development. This partnership will elevate CAEX's capital to $380 million and involves collaboration in technical infrastructure, compliance, and liquidity. CAEX is among the first to qualify for a cryptocurrency exchange license in Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:36 IST
Vietnam's Crypto Innovation: Major Investment Fuels CAEX Growth

Major investment news has emerged from Vietnam where OKX Ventures and HashKey Capital are set to inject capital into CAEX, a VPBank Securities affiliate, aiming to develop a cutting-edge crypto asset exchange.

The partnership will see CAEX's charter capital escalate to $380 million this month, as per the official statement. This venture entails strategic cooperation focusing on the establishment of robust technical infrastructure, stringent security systems, comprehensive compliance, effective risk management, and seamless liquidity connectivity.

OKX Ventures, a branch of one of the globe's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is leading this investment wave, echoing a larger industry shift toward regulation-compliant operations. Notably, CAEX is one of the pioneering firms to secure preliminary approval for launching cryptocurrency exchanges in Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in the country's financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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