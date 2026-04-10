New NCERT Hindi Book Marries Tradition with Modernity
The latest NCERT Hindi textbook aims to cultivate students' linguistic abilities while fostering a deep connection with India's cultural and historical ethos. Rich in devotional, nationalist, and literary content, it balances language learning with stories of valor, self-discipline, and cultural identity.
- Country:
- India
The newly released NCERT Hindi textbook, named 'Ganga', integrates language learning with elements of religious and nationalist literature. Officially unveiled on Friday, this educational tool draws a symbolic parallel between the river Ganga's ceaseless journey and the pervasive influence of Hindi across India.
Balancing devotional and patriotic materials, the book includes revered texts like Raidas's Pad, which emphasize devotion and equality, alongside nationalist verses such as 'Bharati Jai Vijayi Kare' by Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala' and 'Jhansi Ki Rani' by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, promoting courage and patriotism.
In addition, the curriculum highlights historical figures like Jhalkari Bai and Param Vir Chakra awardee Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, as well as the philosophical reflections of Lala Lajpat Rai on discipline and freedom, aiming to blend linguistic education with India's cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- NCERT
- Hindi
- textbook
- language
- devotional
- nationalist
- culture
- patriotism
- India
- education
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