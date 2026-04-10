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Appointing Leadership to Combat Fraud: IDPIC Welcomes New CEO

The Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation (IDPIC) has named K. Satyanarayana Raju as its new Managing Director and CEO. With a rich background in banking, Mr. Raju is set to enhance IDPIC's fraud detection and prevention capabilities as digital transactions soar. His appointment strengthens India's payment security ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation, known as IDPIC, has welcomed Mr. K. Satyanarayana Raju as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The former CEO of Canara Bank brings over 35 years of expertise in banking and financial services to the not-for-profit entity.

IDPIC, endorsed by the Reserve Bank of India and promoted by State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, forms the backbone of India's AI-driven strategy for real-time digital payment fraud prevention. Mr. Raju's appointment comes at a time when digital transactions in India are seeing unprecedented growth, necessitating robust fraud intelligence mechanisms.

In his new role, Mr. Raju will lead IDPIC's mission to fortify the security and resilience of India's digital payments system. His leadership is anticipated to support the nation's goal of becoming a world leader in secure digital payment infrastructures, aligning with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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