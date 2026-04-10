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VP JD Vance Optimistic About Iran Negotiations

Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism regarding forthcoming negotiations with Iran, anticipating constructive discussions set to take place in Islamabad. Before departing Washington for Pakistan, Vance conveyed his positive outlook for the talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:07 IST
VP JD Vance Optimistic About Iran Negotiations
JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism on Friday about the upcoming negotiations with Iran, which are scheduled to take place in Islamabad.

Speaking just before his departure from Washington, Vance conveyed his anticipation for productive talks that could bolster diplomatic relations.

The Vice President's remarks highlight a critical moment in international diplomacy, as the discussions hold significant implications for future bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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