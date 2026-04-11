IMF Retains Precautionary Balances at 20 Billion SDRs
The International Monetary Fund has decided to maintain its precautionary balances at 20 billion Special Drawing Rights. These balances serve as a financial shield to guard the fund against potential losses stemming from credit, income, and other financial risks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 03:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 03:07 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Friday that its executive board has decided to keep the current level for precautionary balances unchanged at 20 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).
These precautionary balances comprise both general and special reserves and are essential for safeguarding the organization against possible financial adversities, including credit and income risks.
The IMF's decision underscores the importance of maintaining a robust financial buffer to ensure the organization's resilience in the face of potential economic challenges.