Tragedy on the Yamuna: Mathura Boat Accident Claims 10 Lives

A devastating boat accident in Mathura's Yamuna River on Friday resulted in the deaths of 10 people who were among a group of 132 pilgrims from Ludhiana. District Magistrate CP Singh confirmed the fatalities, adding that the remains of the deceased will be returned to their homes with government aid.

The tragic incident occurred when the boat, carrying over two dozen passengers, collided with a pontoon bridge near Keshi Ghat. ADG Agra Zone Anupama Kulshreshtha reported that approximately 25 to 27 people were on board. Rescue teams managed to save 13, while search efforts for the missing individuals continue.

Rescue operations, spearheaded by specialized NDRF and SDRF teams, are utilizing expert divers with oxygen equipment to examine the boat underwater. Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey expressed optimism about the progress of the operation, despite challenging weather conditions. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary noted that strong winds caused the boat to capsize, leaving 18 people currently stable and receiving medical treatment.