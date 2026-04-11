Telangana's Pioneering Digital Census: A New Era in Population Enumeration

The state of Telangana is preparing for its first comprehensive population census since its inception in 2014, with the operation scheduled for 2027. Director of Census Operations, Bharathi Hollikeri, announced that this long-awaited national census will be a major logistical challenge, expected to employ about 100,000 personnel and include modern digital conveniences for citizens.

The government has initiated training for around 94,000 personnel to streamline the digital and physical data collection processes. In a modernization stride, a 'self-enumeration' window allows residents to submit their information online starting April 26 to May 10, 2026, ahead of the official enumeration process.

Phase 1, the House Listing, will focus on housing and amenities, while Phase 2 in February 2027 will concentrate on individual demographic information. Hollikeri noted that caste details beyond the usual SC and ST categories will be recorded, reflecting the exercise's significance in adjusting developmental goals for Telangana's 33 districts.