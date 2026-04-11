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Paving the Path: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Call for Preparedness

Padma Shri Sunita Godbole has lauded the Women's Reservation Bill, urging immediate-e action for training women legislators. As the government plans to expand Lok Sabha seats, Godbole emphasizes capacity building to support new entrants. The proposal promises significant strides in women's political representation by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:48 IST
Paving the Path: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Call for Preparedness
Padma Shri Sunita Godbole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Padma Shri Sunita Godbole, a renowned social worker, has applauded the Women's Reservation Bill, describing it as a positive move towards increasing female participation in politics. Addressing ANI, Godbole emphasized that while the reservation of seats is crucial, it is equally important to invest in training upcoming women legislators.

Godbole urged political parties to identify and prepare competent women candidates ahead of the bill's implementation. "The initiative should be enacted promptly, but focus should extend beyond reservation to encompass capacity-building," she stated. Godbole highlighted the need for changing societal perceptions regarding women's roles in public life.

As preparations commence for the 2029 elections, Godbole's comments coincide with governmental plans to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, with at least 273 reserved for women. The proposal entails amendments to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act, with the draft legislation recently approved by the Union Cabinet.

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