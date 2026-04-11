Freedom of Money: A Journey Through the Rise of Binance and Cryptocurrency

Changpeng Zhao, co-founder of Binance, releases his memoir 'Freedom of Money,' detailing his journey through the evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency industry. The book, available from April 7, 2026, on Kindle and Paperback, narrates binances meteoric rise and the personal sacrifices Zhao made along the way.

This memoir gives an insider's perspective on the challenges of building a global platform within a nascent industry. It explores financial freedom, regulatory hurdles, and Zhao's own experiences, including serving a stint in a U.S. federal prison. Zhao's reflections go beyond corporate success to address broader themes of financial access and responsibility.

Key figures in Binance, including Richard Teng and Yi He, emphasize the book's insight into the crypto industry's transformative years. As Binance's Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Conlan explains, Zhao's account offers a deeper narrative beyond the headlines, capturing the spirit and growth of the digital asset ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)